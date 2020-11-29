First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $47.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. First Financial reported sales of $49.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.60 million to $190.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.15 million, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $188.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $527.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.8%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

