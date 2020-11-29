First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

