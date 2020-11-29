First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE FAF opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.