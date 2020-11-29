Financial Contrast: Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

This table compares Mastech Digital and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.16% 23.38% 12.90% Apollo Medical 5.01% 16.69% 4.46%

This table compares Mastech Digital and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $193.57 million 1.08 $11.15 million $0.99 18.51 Apollo Medical $560.62 million 1.77 $14.12 million $0.43 42.53

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mastech Digital and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Apollo Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.