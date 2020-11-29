Financial Contrast: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.1% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -23.39% 3.38% 1.55% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hallador Energy and Paringa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hallador Energy and Paringa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $323.46 million 0.10 -$59.85 million $0.08 13.50 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Paringa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hallador Energy.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Paringa Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of coal mines in the United States. It operates the Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 40,096 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

