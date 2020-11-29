Financial Comparison: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) versus Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Resource and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.61 $5.83 million $0.09 33.78 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 0.19% 0.15% 0.12% Braveheart Resources N/A -304.98% -40.73%

Summary

Gold Resource beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

