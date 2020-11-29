Financial Analysis: Silvercorp Metals (SVM) and Its Competitors

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Silvercorp Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Silvercorp Metals Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercorp Metals’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silvercorp Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercorp Metals Competitors 743 2851 2661 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 42.34%. Given Silvercorp Metals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercorp Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 42.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercorp Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million $34.27 million 29.85 Silvercorp Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 41.60

Silvercorp Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

