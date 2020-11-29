Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

FAST stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.