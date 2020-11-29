Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian dropped their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.63.

EXE stock opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67. Extendicare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

