Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $5,552.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00164928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00925532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00219355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470341 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00165212 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta launched on December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

