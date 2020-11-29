Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERRPF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

