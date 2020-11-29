Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$25.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.13.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

ERO opened at C$22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 62.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.