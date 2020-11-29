Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.13.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 62.27. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

