Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Envista by 3,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

