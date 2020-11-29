Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Enel stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

