Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $13.92 on Friday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

