Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDVMF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 14,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

