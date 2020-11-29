Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

