Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Receives C$61.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

TSE:EMA opened at C$54.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.637 dividend. This is a boost from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

