EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EMKR opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.01. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

EMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

