Elysian Achieves Market Cap of $62,467.22 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $62,467.22 and $447,741.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00374318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.07 or 0.02910214 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

