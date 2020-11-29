Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMNSF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

