Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of EA stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

