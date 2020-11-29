Edgeless Market Capitalization Achieves $351,702.77 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $351,702.77 and approximately $2,053.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00368048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.49 or 0.02927796 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

