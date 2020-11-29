Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

