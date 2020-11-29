easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 840 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 829.95 ($10.84).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 827.60 ($10.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 599.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

