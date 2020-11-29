Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Head to Head Analysis

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.03 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.34 $9.46 million $0.96 9.42

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Financial Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82% Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75%

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It provides its services in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity line-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt and asset based securities, trust preferred securities, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of October 27, 2020, it operated through a network of 28 branch locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

