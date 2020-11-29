Dynamic Trading Rights Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,408.00 (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $45,408.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00368048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.49 or 0.02927796 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,057,143 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

