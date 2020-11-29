Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)’s (DND) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.74. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6905953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.