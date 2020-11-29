DURECT’s (DRRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRRX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $369.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DURECT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DURECT by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

