Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.60 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.