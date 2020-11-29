Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.40 ($108.71).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €65.80 ($77.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.88 million and a PE ratio of 46.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 12-month high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

