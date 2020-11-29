Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives $72.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on DORM. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.07 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

