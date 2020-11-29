DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $428,515.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00376172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.06 or 0.02910089 BTC.

About DomRaider

DRT is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

DomRaider Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

