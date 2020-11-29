Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Shares of DOL opened at C$52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.52. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

