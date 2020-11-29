Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

