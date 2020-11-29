DODO (DODO) Price Reaches $0.24

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $77,126.00 worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DODO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00165140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00927616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00219636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471962 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00166325 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,951,414 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

