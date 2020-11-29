DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $226.87 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -200.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.74.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.