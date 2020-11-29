Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Disco has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $448.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Disco

