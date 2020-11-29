Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

