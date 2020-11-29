Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.90. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

