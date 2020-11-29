Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.