Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

