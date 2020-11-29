Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $13,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $32,922,882.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,258,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

