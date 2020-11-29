Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

