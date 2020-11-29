Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.77.

NYSE DE opened at $261.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

