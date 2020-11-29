Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $280.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Shares of DE stock opened at $261.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average of $195.41. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $73,745,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

