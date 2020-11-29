Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 30th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DCRBU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

