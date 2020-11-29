DDKoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00009866 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $76,434.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00164848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00927158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00219248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471935 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00166308 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

