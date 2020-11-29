Dada Nexus Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 2nd (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus’ (NASDAQ:DADA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Dada Nexus had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $320,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Dada Nexus’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $55.77 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,766,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

